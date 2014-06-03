Aro thrilled to be back with The Haunted

The Haunted have completed recording of their eighth album, with frontman Marco Aro describing it as his best ever work.

Aro returned to the band for a second spell in 2013, after 10 years away from the band. He replaced original singer Peter Dolving in 1999 before being replaced himself – by Dolving – in 2003.

The frontman roundabout saw Aro back in The Haunted after Dolving quit for a second time.

On the band’s upcoming and as yet untitled album, Aro says: “Playing in my headphones right at this minute, a brand new The Haunted album. I’m so fucking glad to be back, and for me personally, my best work to date. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is going to kick your teeth in.”

The album is due out later in the year. The revamped line-up of the band sees Aro joined by founding members Jonas Bjorler on bass and guitarist Patrick Jensen, as well as drummer Adrian Erlandsson and new lead guitarist Ola Englund.

Watch the video for new song My Enemy