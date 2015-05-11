The Haunted aim for end of year release

The Haunted have started work on the follow-up to last year’s Exit Wounds.

The Swedish metal outfit’s eighth album was singer Marco Aro’s first in his second spell with the band. He replaced Peter Dolving in 1999, after himself being replaced by Dolving in 2003.

Now guitarist Patrik Jensen says they hope to release their ninth album by the end of the year, Blabbermouth reports.

Jensen says: “Not known as a band that likes to rest on our laurels, we’re pushing ahead with the follow-up to last year’s Exit Wounds album. We have most of the stuff written already, looking to record in August or September and to have it released before the end of this year.

“We’re very excited about the new material and can’t wait to give you the chance to hear it. Better nail down the roof in good time and reserve the top spot on your Xmas wish list for this upcoming aural bad boy.”