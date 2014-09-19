The Haunted in Eye Of The Storm

The Haunted have launched a live video for their track Eye Of The Storm, from eight album Exit Wounds.

It was released last month, accompanied with a video for lead track Cutting Teeth.

The follow-up to 2011’s Unseen features the return of vocalist Marco Aro and drummer Adrian Erlandsson, alongside new guitarist Ole Englund.

Aro last year discussed his decision to rejoin after a 10-year absence, saying: “With my drug addiction and everything back in the day, it didn’t really sit right with my family. I had to know they were on board. The guys laid out the format for The Haunted for 2013 and onwards, and it sounded appealing, so I went for it. I really, really missed the boys.”

Tracklist