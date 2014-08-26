The Haunted get brutal on Cutting Teeth

The Haunted have released a video for the track Cutting Teeth – taken from their new album.

The Swedes released eighth album Exit Wounds this week. It features the return of singer Marco Aro, 10 years after he ended his first spell at the helm. He has described the new album as his best ever work with the band.

On Cutting Teeth, he says: “We decided to make a video that matched the brutality in the song, so we contacted a guy we had heard great things about, Jakob Arevarn.

“With Jakob at the helm, the filming and all the stuff around the shoot went really smooth — and it turns out I made a good friend along the way too. So here it is. Enjoy and we’ll see you all soon.”

Exit Wounds tracklist