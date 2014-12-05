The Gift line up Christmas show

The Gift have confirmed a Christmas show on December 21 at The Bedford in London – part of the venue’s MidWinter Madness event.

The symphonic prog outfit will be joined by A Formal Horse, Red Letter and The Far Meadow.

Their next UK show takes place on April 25 at the Matchroom in Plymouth, as a double-header show with Synaesthesia.

The Gift launched second album Land Of Shadows in April this year via Bad Elephant Music. Prog hailed its “sense of honesty” and added: “A long time coming, it may not break new ground, but it successfully evokes the spirit of prog gone by.”

Frontman Mike Morton and guitarist David Lloyd confirmed bassist Stefan Dickers and drummer Scott Tipler as permanent members of the band earlier this year.