The Ghost Inside fundraiser event set up

Epitaph Records and California venue Chain Reaction have teamed up and will hold a fundraising event this coming weekend in aid of The Ghost Inside.

The group’s bus collided with another vehicle in El Paso, Texas, leaving the bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle dead.

The Ghost Inside’s Andrew Tkaczykt, Jonathan Vigil and Zach Johnson were said to be in critical condition at University Medical Center after being airlifted from the scene. Their condition is said to be improving.

The label say on Instagram: “This Saturday, come on down to Chain Reaction in Anaheim for The Ghost Inside charity pop-up shop.

“All proceeds will benefit everyone involved in the recent accident. We’ll have plenty of merch from your favourite Epitaph bands, so spread some love and we’ll see you there.”

A Go Fund Me campaign was launched earlier this week which aims to raise $150,000 to help cover medical expenses and for the tour bus driver’s funeral. The total raised currently sits at just under $142,000.