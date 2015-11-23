The Ghost Inside give condition update

The Ghost Inside’s bass player Jim Riley says the condition of the band members hurt in last week’s fatal bus crash is improving.

The group’s bus collided with another vehicle in El Paso, Texas, leaving the bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle dead. The Ghost Inside’s Andrew Tkaczykt, Jonathan Vigil and Zach Johnson were said to be in critical condition at University Medical Center after being airlifted from the scene.

In an update posted on Facebook, Riley says: “The last 48 hours have seen everyone’s condition improve. We are surrounded by lots of loved ones and the vibe today is very positive. Asking again that you keep sending good juju our way and keep the families of the two drivers that lost their lives in your thoughts.

“It will be a few more days before we share any individual details. If you’ve seen any of the pictures that are floating around you know the serious nature of the situation and hope you understand the need for a little privacy and discretion.

“The doctors here are phenomenal and we are in the most capable of hands. Thank you for the love and support. Life is swinging hard. We are swinging harder.”

In the wake of the accident, fans and fellow bands donated to a GoFundMe campaign set up to pay for medical expenses and for the tour bus driver’s funeral. The total raised currently sits at just under $125,000.