The Gentle Storm sign to InsideOut

Arjen Lucassen and Anneke van Giersbergen have confirmed they’ll release their collaborative album The Gentle Storm via InsideOut next year.

And while former The Gathering vocalist Giersbergen will take part in a tour to promote the launch, Ayreon mastermind Lucassen won’t be there.

They’re currently working on the double-length record, with assistance from pianist Joost van den Broek, bassist Johan van Stratum and others.

Giersbergen says the themes include “drama, beauty, history and love,” adding: “We’re in the middle of recording these amazing new songs and are very excited that InsideOut shows an equal amount of faith in the release. We can’t wait for people to hear it, and we’re happy this superb team will help us spread the word.”

Lucassen was last month named virtuoso of the year at the Progressive Music Awards for his work on 2013 Ayreon album The Theory Of Everything. Van Giersbergen’s fifth solo album Drive appeared last September. She’ll reunite with The Gathering for a 25th anniversary concert in November.