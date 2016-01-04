The Gathering offer original lineup download

The Gathering have made their reunion show performance of Travel available for download and streaming.

Get your copy now.

It was recorded in their home town of Nijmegen in the Netherlands, when Anneke van Giersbergen rejoined her former colleagues to mark the band’s 25th anniversary.

The Gathering say: “Travel is a classic song, originally from our How To Measure A Planet album. Sung by Anneke and with Hugo Prinsen Geerligs on guitars and bass, this song is played with the original lineup. One of the many highlights that day!”

Live album TG25: Live At Doornroosje will be released in March and it’s available for pre-order now.