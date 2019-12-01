The Freddie Mercury Never Boring boxset is now 20% off

Released back in October, this new collection of Freddie Mercury's solo work was clearly designed to cash-in on the new-found love for the Queen frontman after the wild success of the Bohemian Rhapsody movie. But it did draw some criticism for its price.

Now that Cyber Monday is here and it's less than £60 for the first time, it's a much more attractive box for Queen fan.

What's in it? Three CDs with 32 tracks; a Blu-ray and DVD featuring 13 promo videos and interview; a double-sided poster, and a 120-page 10”x10” hardback book full of rare and unpublished pictures, and an introduction from Rami Malek, the actor who played Freddie so magnificently in the movie.

Freddie Mercury – Never Boring Deluxe Boxset: was £ 74 , now £59

Three CDs with 32 tracks (a new 12-track compilation of many of Freddie’s greatest solo performances; a newly mixed 11-track special edition of Mr Bad Guy; and the nine-track 2012 special edition of Barcelona featuring full orchestra); a Blu-ray and DVD featuring 13 promo videos and interview; a double-sided poster, and a 120-page 10”x10” hardback book full of rare and unpublished pictures.View Deal

