The Flower Kings announce sixteenth studio album Look At You Now

Swedish prog scions The Flower Kings have announced that they will release their sixteenth studio album, Look At You Now, through Inside Out Music on September 8.
The new album was recorded by a core quartet of Roine Stolt (vocals, guitars, keyboards, percussion), Hasse Fröberg (vocals), Michael Stolt (bass, vocals, keyboards (track 5), guitar (track 5) and Mirko Demaio (drums, percussion, keyboard (track 12) with guest appearances by Iamthemorning singer Marjana Semkina, Hasse Bruniusson, Lalle Larsson and Jannica Lund.
"Like a ghost ship sailing in from faraway places - a set of new songs leave their mark on 2023 - a year most of us will remember for the wars, the migration & refugees, the wildfires, the lost youth, the melting ice, the economic crisis, too many dead heroes, the political unrest," exclaims mainman Roine Stolt. "But also, a year that opens to possibilities, re-birth - new ways of thinking - We think this new album from The Kings of the North gives a bit of both."
The band have also released a video for their brand new single, Beginner's Eyes, which you can watch below.
"A song that has its origin in the very early 90's - a time before The Flower Kings were gathering - but now finally and finely developed and recorded properly," Stolt adds. "A happy tune with plenty of flowery sunny themes Roine and Hasse vocals united - and a good groove, cool Hammond and Moog blipping' and bloppin' sounds, over a solid beat from Mirko and Michael.
"There's no doubt that The Flower Kings plays no 'style' - or in no league - other that their own - a style they created and crafted carefully for more than 25 years strong. The album is a celebration of the imagination and craft of those who lead rather than follow. Artwork came in like magic from Joey Tessier - a world of magic and flowery creatures."
Look At Me Now will be released ion a variety of different coloured vinyl formats, as a limited 6-panel digipak CD, gatefold black 2LP 180g vinyl and a digital album. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.
At the same time the band have announced a European tour for October. You can see the tour dates below.
The Flower Kings: Look At You Now
1. Beginner's Eyes
2. The Dream
3. Hollow Man
4. Dr. Ribedeaux
5. Mother Earth
6. The Queen
7. The Light in Your Eyes
8. Seasons End
9. Scars
10. Stronghold
11. Father Sky
12. Day For Peace
13. Look At You Now
The Flower Kings European Tour 2023
Jul13: NOR Brönnöysund Rootsfestival
Sep 16: SWE Uppsala TFK Fan Day & Release Party
Sep 17: SWEUppsala TFK Fan Day & Release Party
Oct 4: DEN Kopenhagen Beta
Oct 5: GER Berlin Frannz-Club
Oct 6: POL Poznań 2Progi
Oct 7: POL Rzgów GOK
Oct 8: POL Piekary Śląskie OK Andaluzja
Oct 10: CZE Olomouc Bounty Rock Café
Oct 11: HUN Budapest Analog Music Hall
Oct 12: SLK Bratislava Majestic Music Club
Oct 14: ITA Borgomanero Teatro Rosmini
Oct 15: GER Regensburg Evenhalle Airport
Oct 16: GER Augsburg Spectrum
Oct 17: SWI Pratteln Z7
Oct 19: UK Southhampton The 1865
Oct 20: UK London Powerhaus
Oct 23: BEL Verviers Spirit Of 66
Oct 24: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
Oct 25: GER Köln Yard Club
Oct 26: GER Übach-Palenberg Rockfabrik
Oct 27: NED Uden De Pul
Oct 28: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij
Oct 29: GER Hamburg Logo