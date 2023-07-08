The Flower Kings announce sixteenth studio album Look At You Now

Swedish prog scions The Flower Kings have announced that they will release their sixteenth studio album, Look At You Now, through Inside Out Music on September 8.

The new album was recorded by a core quartet of Roine Stolt (vocals, guitars, keyboards, percussion), Hasse Fröberg (vocals), Michael Stolt (bass, vocals, keyboards (track 5), guitar (track 5) and Mirko Demaio (drums, percussion, keyboard (track 12) with guest appearances by Iamthemorning singer Marjana Semkina, Hasse Bruniusson, Lalle Larsson and Jannica Lund.

"Like a ghost ship sailing in from faraway places - a set of new songs leave their mark on 2023 - a year most of us will remember for the wars, the migration & refugees, the wildfires, the lost youth, the melting ice, the economic crisis, too many dead heroes, the political unrest," exclaims mainman Roine Stolt. "But also, a year that opens to possibilities, re-birth - new ways of thinking - We think this new album from The Kings of the North gives a bit of both."

The band have also released a video for their brand new single, Beginner's Eyes, which you can watch below.

"A song that has its origin in the very early 90's - a time before The Flower Kings were gathering - but now finally and finely developed and recorded properly," Stolt adds. "A happy tune with plenty of flowery sunny themes Roine and Hasse vocals united - and a good groove, cool Hammond and Moog blipping' and bloppin' sounds, over a solid beat from Mirko and Michael.

"There's no doubt that The Flower Kings plays no 'style' - or in no league - other that their own - a style they created and crafted carefully for more than 25 years strong. The album is a celebration of the imagination and craft of those who lead rather than follow. Artwork came in like magic from Joey Tessier - a world of magic and flowery creatures."

Look At Me Now will be released ion a variety of different coloured vinyl formats, as a limited 6-panel digipak CD, gatefold black 2LP 180g vinyl and a digital album. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

At the same time the band have announced a European tour for October. You can see the tour dates below.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

The Flower Kings: Look At You Now

1. Beginner's Eyes

2. The Dream

3. Hollow Man

4. Dr. Ribedeaux

5. Mother Earth

6. The Queen

7. The Light in Your Eyes

8. Seasons End

9. Scars

10. Stronghold

11. Father Sky

12. Day For Peace

13. Look At You Now

(Image credit: Press)

The Flower Kings European Tour 2023

Jul13: NOR Brönnöysund Rootsfestival

Sep 16: SWE Uppsala TFK Fan Day & Release Party

Sep 17: SWEUppsala TFK Fan Day & Release Party

Oct 4: DEN Kopenhagen Beta

Oct 5: GER Berlin Frannz-Club

Oct 6: POL Poznań 2Progi

Oct 7: POL Rzgów GOK

Oct 8: POL Piekary Śląskie OK Andaluzja

Oct 10: CZE Olomouc Bounty Rock Café

Oct 11: HUN Budapest Analog Music Hall

Oct 12: SLK Bratislava Majestic Music Club

Oct 14: ITA Borgomanero Teatro Rosmini

Oct 15: GER Regensburg Evenhalle Airport

Oct 16: GER Augsburg Spectrum

Oct 17: SWI Pratteln Z7

Oct 19: UK Southhampton The 1865

Oct 20: UK London Powerhaus

Oct 23: BEL Verviers Spirit Of 66

Oct 24: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Oct 25: GER Köln Yard Club

Oct 26: GER Übach-Palenberg Rockfabrik

Oct 27: NED Uden De Pul

Oct 28: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij

Oct 29: GER Hamburg Logo