The Flower Kings announce new album and a European tour with Neal Morse & The Resonance

Prog rockers The Flower Kings have shared the first new music from their upcoming album, a video for their brand new single, How Can You Leave US Now!?.

The quintet will release their seventeenth studio album, LOVE, through InsideOut Music on May 2. An album that does exactly what it says on the tin, a plea for universal understanding in stressful modern times.

As ever, mainman Roune Stolt is in fine and reflective form, his career now spanning over 50 years. And he insists there's plenty more to come.

"I’m not saying I’m going to stop recording because I enjoy recording, I enjoy writing songs," he tells Prog. "It’s not like I feel time running out in a dramatic way – ‘Oh, I need to write my last songs!’ I could be dead tomorrow, I might live thirty more years, I will keep on writing songs and recording and playing. I’m pretty happy where I am at the moment because I can still sit down by the piano and write songs and something new comes up."

The band head out on a tour throughout Europe with Neal Morse and his latest band The Resonance, who released their debut album No Hill For A Climber last November, in May and June, kicking off at Stockholm's Södra Teatern on May 29 and running through to the Fontaneto D'Agogna Phenomenon on June 15. You can see the full list of dates abd ticket details below.

LOVE will be available as a limited edition CD digipak, a CD Digipak (US version), a standard CD jewelcase (Japanese Version), limited gatefold black 2LP, a gatefold neon orange 2LP (limited to 500 copies) and as a gatefold transparent light blue 2LP (limited to 300 copies).

The Flower Kings: LOVE

1. We Claim The Moon

2. The Elder

3. How Can You Leave Us Now!?

4. World Spinning

5. Burning Both Edges

6. The Rubble

7. Kaiser Razor

8. The Phoenix

9. The Promise

10. Love Is

11. Walls Of Shame

12. Considerations

The Flower Kings/Neal Morse And The Resonance European Tour

May 29: SWE Stockholm Södra Teatern

May 30: SWE Gothenberg Musikens Hus

Jun 4: UK London Islington Assembly Hall

Jun 5: UK Manchester Academy 2

Jun 6: NED Tilburg 013

Jun 7: FRA Paris Le Trianon

Jun 8: NED Groningen Oosterpoort

Jun 10: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Jun 11L: DEN Copenhagen Viften

Jun 12: POL Wroclaw Radio Wroclaw Concert Hall

Jun 13: CZE Prague Palac Akropolis

Jun 14: SWI Pratteln- Z7

Jun 15 : ITA Fontaneto D'Agogna Phenomenon

Get tickets.