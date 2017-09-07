The Five Hundred release new video for Ghost In The Flames

Nottingham metallers The Five Hundred are premiering their new video for Ghost In Flames exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s second EP The Veil, which is out now via London Road Records.

Speaking to Hammer about the song, guitarist Mark Byrne reveals that it was inspired by American writer Grant Skelton’s short story Outer Darkness, taken from the anthology Book Of Blasphemous Words, a collection of writings about humanity’s relationship with its gods.

“We’ve always been fascinated by how organised religion profiteered from people’s fear of death over the centuries, and found it hard to believe that it still exists to this day, in the age of information,” says Mark.

“Skelton’s story about Malcolm Colt, an exorcist with a reality television show, and a very sinister secret, jumped out at us for its modern take on how men of the cloth look to make a profit from people’s beliefs.”

The Five Hundred are supporting Blessthefall at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on September 30. They also headline the B2 in Norwich on September 23.

The 100 best metal songs of the 90s