The Fierce And The Dead announced as headliners for A Sunday In September

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

This year's A Sunday In September prog all dayer takes place at The Bedford in Balham on September 15

The Fierce And The Dead
UK prog rockers The Fierce And The Dead have been announced as the headline act for this year's A Sunday In September prog all dayer.

This years event takes place at The Bedord venue in Balham in South London on September 15. The remainder of the bill will be announced shortly.

"We played at this absolutely fantastic venue several years ago, and had a thoroughly good time," says TFATD guitarist Steve Cleaton. "Matt and Kev played there last year as a duo and also really enjoyed the experience and checking out the other groups!! So it was an absolute honour to get asked to play at Sunday in September. We’re really looking forward to it!!"

“I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome The Fierce & The Dead as headliners for the 4th annual A Sunday In September event," says organiser Chris Parkins of London Prog Gigs. "As always, there’ll be an eclectic mix of prog and prog-adjacent bands, at the lovely intimate and comfortable (mostly seated) venue in Balham, south London. The rest of the line-up will be announced soon – expect some surprises!”

The Fierce And The Dead recently announced a couple of their own UK gigs for October in Northampton and Edinburgh and will also headline at this year's Winter's End Festival.

Tickets for the event are priced at £35.00 plus a £3.80 booking fee and are available from the link below.

Get tickets.

A Sunday In September

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.