The Fall Of Troy announce extra dates

The Fall Of Troy have announced a seven-date UK tour kicking off in August.

The run of shows will follow their appearance at this year’s Hevy Fest at Port Lympne, Kent on August 15 where they’ll play their 2005 album Doppelganger in full.

The Washington band split in 2010 with Thomas Erak, Andrew Forsman and Tim Ward reforming in 2014. They’re currently working on the follow-up to 2009’s In The Unlikely Event.

Tickets go on sale on Monday (March 30) at 10am from Kililive.

Aug 15: Hevy Fest

Aug 16: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Aug 17: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Aug 18: Edinburgh Studio 24

Aug 19: London Camden Electric Ballroom

Aug 20: Manchester Gorilla

Aug 21: Bristol Arctangent festival

Aug 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms