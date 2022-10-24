Watch My Chemical Romance dress in their iconic Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge outfits at When We Were Young Festival - with a bizarre twist

By Liz Scarlett
published

Emo icons My Chemical Romance sport their Revenge-era outfits but with a nightmarish twist at this weekend's When We Were Young Festival

My Chemical Romance at When We Were Young festival
(Image credit: NME, Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic))

My Chemical Romance played a headline set at When We Were Young festival this weekend (Oct 23) in Las Vegas. For their performance, they sported some iconic outfits from their early years as a band.

The playful gesture saw the emo icons dressed in the black suit and red tie ensemble which they famously styled during their Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge album era back in 2004. Frontman Gerard Way even wore a long black wig as a nod to his trademark former emo hairstyle.

In a strange and slightly jarring twist, however, MCR also donned scary prosthetics on their faces to look like old men, which led many fans to suggest that the rockers were making fun of the nostalgic theme of the festival.

Other fans also pointed out that the frontman jokingly addressed the crowd as though they were performing in Utah, and that the band were selling merchandise at the festival that saw t-shirts plainly designed with just the word 'merch' on the front, both as more possible tongue-in-cheek jabs towards the emo revival event.

Across this year, the band have been adding in a number of deep cuts - such as Sister To Sleep and Demolition Lovers - to their reunion tour setlists, but to the surprise of the attendees, My Chemical Romance's set at When We Were Young Festival was comprised of only major hits.

Opening the set with I'm Not Okay (I Promise), Way and co. went on to play huge songs such as It's Not A Statement, It's A Fucking Deathwish, Welcome To The Black Parade, Helena, Teenagers, Mama, Famous Last Words and more.

Watch fan-filmed footage, see images of their festival performance and check out the full setlist below:

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

My Chemical Romance When We Were Young 2022 setlist

I'm Not Okay (I Promise)
Boy Division
Give 'Em Hell, Kid
Planetary (GO!)
The Ghost of You
Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)
It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Fucking Deathwish
Helena
Welcome to the Black Parade
Teenagers
Mama
Famous Last Words
Vampires Will Never Hurt You
Vampire Money

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  