My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero's new band L.S. DUNES announce UK tour

L.S. DUNES, the new emo 'supergroup' featuring My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, Anthony Green from Circa Survive and members of Coheed and Cambria and Thursday, have announced their debut UK tour, set to take place in January.

In a statement containing a reference to Britain's fucked economy, the five piece say, "They said it wasn’t a good time to come visit but we say fUK the dollar and fUK the pound – let’s dance! We would never leave our UK Lost Souls alone, so here we come."

The band also teased the possibility of dates elsewhere in Europe, saying, "Mainland Europe – should we visit you also? If so where?"

The quintet will play:

Jan 27: Garage, Glasgow

Jan 28: Electric Ballroom, London

Jan 29: Club Academy, Manchester

Jan 30: O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

The band's debut album, Past Lives, is set for release on November 11. It was produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Circa Survive) and recorded at his Studio 4 Recording in Philadelphia, PA.

The album tracklist is:



1. 2022

2. Antibodies

3. Grey Veins

4. Like Forever

5. Blender

6. Past Lives

7. IIt Takes Time

8. Bombsquad

9. Grifter

10. Permanent Rebellion

11. Sleep Cult



"We never knew if we would ever get to play these songs together," Iero admits, "in fact none of us lifelong musicians really knew if we’d ever be able to play music for a live audience ever again."