The Distillers postpone European tour, including Download festival show

To their "deep regret", Brody Dalle's LA punks The Distillers will now not be touring Europe this summer

(Image credit: Simone Joyner/Getty Images))

The Distillers have postponed their entire European tour, which had been scheduled to include a number of festival appearances, as well as June headline dates.

Brody Dalle's band shared a statement on social media announcing their decision: “It is with great regret that The Distillers have been forced to postpone their upcoming European festival appearances and headline tour this June.

“The band express their sincere apologies to all of the fans and hope to return to Europe to play the headline shows as soon as they can, so please hold onto your tickets.”

No reason has been given for the tour postponement.

Dalle has recently been involved in a bitter custody battle with her former husband Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. The Australian singer testified in court that Homme headbutted her and shared fantasies about murdering her as their marriage fell apart in 2019.

