The Devil Wears Prada detail Space EP

The Devil Wears Prada have given full details of their upcoming EP Space.

The six-track CD will be issued on August 21 via Rise Records and marks their first official release since 2013’s 8:18. As previously announced, the lead track will be Supernova, which is now available to stream below.

The band issued the Zombie EP in 2010 and they say they learned lessons that have been used in making Space.

Vocalist Mike Hranica says: “We learned a lot from the Zombie EP. We wanted each song on the Space EP to have a specificity about it, to have its own identity separate from the others, to have its own sound, but still have them all united in concept. We talked about a lot of different themes, but ‘space’ just felt right.

“Making this EP was a great experience because it allowed me to open up my imagination and creativity, not to be hindered by having too much knowledge of the subject and become overly analytical, being able to write a more fictional narrative. We really look forward to making more records like this.”

In March, the band parted company with guitarist Chris Rubey, who was replaced in the live lineup by roadie Kyle Sipress.

The band go out on tour as part of the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival alongside Slayer and King Diamond, and also have a number of headline dates lined up.

Space EP tracklist

Planet A 2. Alien 3. Moongod 4. Interlude (Instrumental) 5. Supernova 6. Asteroid

Jul 09: Louisville Expo Five, KY

Jul 16: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jul 20: Syracuse The Lost Horizon, NY

Jul 27: Richmond The National, VA

Jul 30: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Sep 11: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Jun 26: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphiteatre, CA

Jun 27: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA

Jun 28: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 30: SE Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Jul 01: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Jul 03: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 04: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Jul 05: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 07: Council Bluffs Harrah’s Council Bluffs, IA

Jul 08: Milwaukee Eagle’s Ballroom, WI

Jul 10: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 11: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 12: Tinley Park First Midwest Bank Ampitheatre, IL

Jul 15: Toronto TD Echo Beach, ON

Jul 17: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Jul 18: Burgettstown First Niagara Bank Amphitheater, PA

Jul 19: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 21: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 22: Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Jul 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 25: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 26: Wantagh Nikon Theater At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre At Lakewood, GA

Jul 31: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Aug 01: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 02: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX