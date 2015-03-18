Devil Wears Prada lose axeman Rubey

The Devil Wears Prada have parted company with co-founding guitarist Chris Rubey – and announced the release of their first music without him.

Their Space EP will be launched in the coming months after the band signed to Rise Records and promoted guitar tech Kyle Sipress to a performing role.

TDWP say: “At the end of October Chris decided it was time to stay home and be with his wife and daughter. We’re happy to say that parting ways couldn’t have been more amicable – we understand and wish him the very best.

“In the meantime our good friend Kyle is playing with us – a fine gentleman and an excellent guitarist who helped tremendously in the making of Space.”

They say of their looming release: “The EP is a testament to what we’re capable of, and the fact that TDWP is a collective collaboration, rather than any single member or component.”

And they add: “We find ourselves terrifically proud and enthused to continue moving forward.”

The band are currently touring the US to mark the fifth anniversary of their Zombie EP, playing the title in full at each show.