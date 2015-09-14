The Dead Weather stream Cop And Go

The Dead Weather have released a stream of their track Cop And Go.

The song is taken from the supergroup’s upcoming third album Dodge & Burn, which is issued on September 25 via Third Man Records.

Fans who pre-order the album will be given access to Cop And Go and I Feel Love (Every Million Miles) instantly. A video for I Feel Love was released last month.

The album will feature remixed and remastered versions of four seven-inch singles previously released exclusively via Third Man’s The Vault mail order service. Four new tracks will also be included.