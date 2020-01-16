The Darkness reveal North American tour dates

The Darkness have announced plans to tour across North America this spring.

The band have lined up a total of 24 shows, kicking off at Edmonton’s Union Hall on April 13 and concluding with a set at Chicago’s Park West on May 23.

The Darkness have organised the tour in support of their latest studio album Easter Is Cancelled, which launched last year through Cooking Vinyl.

The news comes as Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Frankie Poullain and Rufus Taylor prepare for their upcoming European tour, which begins later this month.

Last weekend, vocalist and guitarist Justin appeared on popular ITV show The Masked Singer dressed as a chameleon – and performed Cyndi Lauper's True Colors and Portugal. The Man's Feel It Still. In an earlier episode, the chameleon had performed Radiohead's Creep.

The band also recently released a video for their single In Another Life which starred TV personality and model, Abbey Clancy.

The Darkness: Easter Is Cancelled

The Darkness 2020 North American tour

Apr 13: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Apr 14: Calgary The Palace Theatre, AB

Apr 15: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Apr 17: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Apr 18: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Apr 21: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles The Novo, CA

Apr 24: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Apr 25: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Apr 28: Houston The Studio At Warehouse Live, TX

Apr 29: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

May 03: Birmingham Saturn, AL

May 05: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 06: New Orleans Republic Nola, LA

May 08: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

May 11: Boston Royale, MA

May 12: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

May 13: New York: Webster Hall, NY

May 15: Pittsburgh rex Theater, PA

May 17: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

May 19: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

May 20: Kansas City The Truman, MO

May 22: St Louis The Ready Room, MO

May 23: Chicago Park West, IL

The Darkness 2020 European tour

Jan 25: Strasbourg Laiterie, France

Jan 26: Paris La Cigale, France

Jan 27: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

Feb 03: Lyon Ninkasi KAO, France

Feb 04: Zurich XTRA, Switzerland

Feb 08: Munich Technikum, Germany

Feb 10: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Feb 11: Nuremburg Hirsch, Germany

Feb 12: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Feb 14: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 15: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Feb 17: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 18: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 20: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Feb 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 22: Sint Niklas De Casino, Belgium

Feb 24: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Amsterdam

Feb 25: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany