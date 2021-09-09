The Darkness launch Nobody Can See Me Cry single, cry throughout video

East Anglian rock titans The Darkness have released a new song, Nobody Can See Me Cry, from their upcoming seventh studio album Motorheart.

"It’s devastating," exclaims frontman Justin Hawkins. "I yearn to be seen. On this I’ll settle for being heard. Listen to this song, it’s brilliant. I should know, I sang it."

Contrarians to the last, the band spend the entire three minutes and 20 seconds of the video sobbing, although it must be said that bassist Frankie Poullain is a less convincing crybaby than the other three musicians. Also, look out for a brief appearance from a water bottle at the 1'06" mark, suggesting that guitarist Dan Hawkins' otherwise convincing tears might not be entirely self-generated.

The release of Nobody Can See Me Cry follows the launch of the album's title track last month. The Darkness will tour The UK in November and December. Support will come from British Lion, led by Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris. Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Motorheart will be released via Cooking Vinyl on November 19, and is available to pre-order now across a variety of thrilling formats.

The Darkness: 2021 UK Tour

Nov 17: Brighton Dome

Nov 19: Margate Winter Gardens,

Nov 20: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Nov 21: Southend Cliffs Pavillion

Nov 23: Norwich UEA

Nov 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 26: Reading The Hexagon

Nov 27: Cardiff The Great Hall

Nov 29: Exeter The Great Hall

Nov 30: Guilford G Live

Dec 02: Liverpool O2 Academy

Dec 03: Manchester Academy

Dec 04: Hull Bonus Arena

Dec 06: Stoke-on-Trent The Victoria

Dec 07: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 09: Glasgow Barrowlands

Dec 10: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 11: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 13: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 14: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 16: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 17: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire