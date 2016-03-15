The Darkness announce US tour

The Darkness have announced their Back To The USSA tour this spring.

They’ll play a 20-date run in the US in April and May to promote their 2015 album Last Of Our Kind.

Frontman Justin Hawkins says: “The Darkness are primed to continue their campaign of world domination. If music and good times are in your soul, come see us perform live.

“A Darkness show is a place where believers come together, where fluids are shared and dreams are built. But most importantly, rock and roll is crowned king every night.”

Hawkins previously admitted the band were considering adopting a new name after going through several lineup changes.

Meanwhile, The Darkness are also scheduled to play at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free Festival, which takes place at London’s O2 Arena on June 18 and June 19.

Apr 08: Santa Cruz The Catalyst, CA

Apr 09: San Luis Obispo Fremont Theatre, CA

Apr 10: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Apr 12: Los Angeles The Belasco Theatre, CA

Apr 13: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Apr 15: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Apr 16: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Apr 17: Tucson The Rialto Theatre, AZ

Apr 19: Houston House of Blues, TX

Apr 20: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Apr 21: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Apr 23: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Apr 24: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Apr 26: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH Apr 27: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Apr 29: Indianapolis Deluxe at Old National Center, IN

Apr 30: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

May 02: New York City Irving Plaza, NY

May 03: Buffalo Waiting Room, NY

May 04: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Jun 18: London Stone Free, UK

Jul 23: Nottingham Wollaton Park, UK

Aug 18: Perranporth Watering Hole, UK