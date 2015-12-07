The Darkness added to Stone Free Festival lineup

The Darkness have been added to the bill of then inaugural Stone Free festival, which will take place at London’s O2 Arena on June 18 and 19. Many more acts are to be announced.

“Multi-million selling saviours of ROCK The Darkness are proud to grace the Stonefree stage,” say The Darkness, “alongside rock legends past and future! Expect the usual mix of mania-inducing vocals, riffs forged from solid steel, and stage costumes to make you feel a bit damp in the naughty area. You are welcome.”

Stone Free will feature multiple stages, special acoustic performances, Q&As with headline performers, cinema screenings (including Jean Luc Godard’s Sympathy for the Devil, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Live at Knebworth Fair 1976, and Supermensch: The Legend Of Shep Gordon), a vinyl fair, market stalls, classic album playbacks, craft beers and street food alongside the venue’s restaurants.

Day, weekend and Rock Royalty tickets (including artist meet & greets and signing sessions), are on sale now.