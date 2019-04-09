The Darkness announce 2019 UK and Ireland headline tour

The Darkness have announced details of a UK and Ireland tour, which will take place later this year.

The band have revealed a total of 18 live shows, kicking off at Belfast’s Limelight on November 26 and wrapping up on December 20 at London’s Roundhouse.

The Darkness have lined up the shows in support of their new studio album Easter Is Cancelled, which will launch on October 4 via Cooking Vinyl.

A statement on the tour reads: “The Darkness are joyous warriors, here to prick the pompous and kick the arses of those who seek to destroy us.

“Easter Is Cancelled sees the four maestros embark upon their most ambitious quest to date with their musical opus soon to be thrust into the ear canals of rock fans around the globe, and a tour that will quite literally resurrect the souls of all who attend.

“Join The Darkness in their mission to take back control from the fools and liars who purport to lead us, and instead march forwards into the sunlit uplands of inclusivity, togetherness and rock’n’roll fellowship.”

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (April 12) from 10am.

The Darkness will also embark on further live shows across Europe in 2020. Find a full list below.

The Darkness 2019 tour dates

Nov 26: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 27: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 01: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 02: Leicester O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

Dec 05: Norwich UEA, UK

Dec 06: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Dec 07: Bath Pavilions, UK

Dec 09: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Dec 10: Brighton Dome, UK

Dec 11: Watford Colosseum, UK

Dec 13: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 14: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 17: York Barbican, UK

Dec 18: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Dec 20: London Roundhouse, UK

The Darkness 2020 tour dates

Jan 25: Strasbourg Laiterie, France

Jan 26: Paris La Cigale, France

Jan 27: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

Feb 03: Lyon Ninkasi KAO, France

Feb 04: Zurich XTRA, Switzerland

Feb 08: Munich Technikum, Germany

Feb 10: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Feb 11: Nuremburg Hirsch, Germany

Feb 12: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Feb 14: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 15: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Feb 17: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 18: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 20: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Feb 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 22: Sint Niklas De Casino, Belgium

Feb 24: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Amsterdam

Feb 25: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany