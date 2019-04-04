The Darkness announce new album Easter Is Cancelled

The Darkness have announced that they’ll release a new album later this year.

It’s titled Easter Is Cancelled, and it’s set to arrive on October 4 via Cooking Vinyl.

It’ll be the UK outfit’s first studio album since 2017’s Pinewood Smile, with the band revealing the news through a video message.

Frontman Justin Hawkins says: “We live in dark times. As power-hungry clowns cast a shadow of despair across this land, our people cower in tumbledown hovels. The birds do not sing and the children do not dance. Hope is crushed.

“Where are the heroes that this world needs? Where are the heroes that this world deserves? Cast aside despair, people, for the tide will turn!

“We are men in tight costumes and we are ready to fight with every weapon that our forefathers have bequeathed – the guitar axe, the drum hammer, the bejewelled codpiece and the banshee wail of righteous anger.

“Nor shall we be cowed by the nay-sayers, nor shall we be bought off by the money lenders, nor gagged by the reeking stench of pious indifference that pours from the orifices of the clown-lords.

“Cometh the time, cometh the band. We are The Darkness and we bring you light.”

The band have also said they’ll head out on a UK and European tour from November, with details to be revealed next week.

No tracklist has been released, but the cover art can be seen below, while pre-orders are currently available here.

The Darkness will play at this year’s Teddy Rocks festival which will take place at Charisworth Farm, Blandford, Dorset, between May 3-5, with organisers and artists coming together once again to raise money for Teddy 20 – a charity set up to help children and young people fighting cancer.