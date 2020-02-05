The Dame announce UK dates for February

Dutch prog rockers The Dame venture to the UK for a run of live dates for February where the band will play with the likes of The Far Meadow, This Winter Machine and more.

The Hague-based quintet describe their music as a unique, 1920s themed, sexy version of progressive rock.

"For those who dare to go on a date with The Dame," the band tell Prog. "She will take you back to the romantic era of the roaring twenties. Hidden back room bars, smokey night clubs, liquor in coffee mugs. When gentlemen were stylish and ladies were sexy chic. The Dame: she is sensual, feminine and smooth... That is, until the guitars start roaring. Each show promises to be an exclusive date with progressive rock excellence!"

The Dame will play:

Feb 24: Leicester The Musician (w/The Far Meadow)

Feb 25: SouthamptonThe 1865 (w/The Far Meadow)

Feb 26: Bilston The Robin 2 (w/IT and Red Bazaar)

Feb 28: Barnsley The Old School (w/IT and The Gift)

Feb 29: London Nambucca (w/This Winter Machine, I Am The Manic Whale and The Gift)