The Cure will live stream Disintegration 30th anniversary show

Thirty years ago today, The Cure released their classic album Disintegration.

It’s regarded by fans as one of The Cure’s finest works and features a range of live favourites such as Plainsong, Pictures Of You, Lovesong, Lullaby and Fascination Street.

Robert Smith and co revealed back in February that they’d play four special Disintegration shows at the Sydney Opera House on May 24, 25, 27 and 28.

Now, fresh from their induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, they’ve added a fifth night on May 30 – and it’ll be live streamed around the world for all those unable to attend.

The Cure say: “Today marks 30 years since the release of the Disintegration album – and we are very pleased to announce to Cure fans around the world that we will be global live streaming our final performance from the Sydney Opera House on May 30, where we will be playing the album in its entirety – plus extras – at Vivid Live.

“We look forward to celebrating the anniversary of this special album with you all. And remember, this album was mixed to be played loud… so turn it up!”

The show will start at 8pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (11am GMT) on SOH Music’s YouTube channel.

Following the Australian shows, The Cure have more performances lined up throughout the summer, including shows in Dublin, Glasgow, at the Roskilde festival and a headline slot at Glastonbury.