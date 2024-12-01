The Cure announce new live album plus expanded edition of #1 album Songs Of A The Lost World

The Cure have announced a new live album, their seventh. Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXlV was recorded at the band's show last month at the 3100-capacity Troxy in East London, an event scheduled to celebrate their new album Songs Of A Lost World, and features live versions of the album's eight songs.

The album will be released on December 13, and The Cure's royalties will be donated to War Child, the charity that works to support children living with the effects of war and conflict. It'll be released across a number of different formats, including standalone single CD, LP and cassette. It'll also be packaged as a double set with the studio album, wrapped in a variation of the original album artwork. The vinyl versions of both albums will ship in February 2025.

At the same time, the band have launched single and double "blood red moon" vinyl editions of Songs Of A Lost World. The double set features a second disc featuring instrumental versions of the studio tracks.

Pre-orders are available now from the Cure store.

Songs Of A Lost World is The Cure's first new studio record since 2008's 4:13 Dream, and their first UK #1 album since Wish in 1992.

"It is enormously uplifting, genuinely heartwarming to experience such a wonderful reaction to the release of the new Cure album," said frontman Robert Smith. "To everyone who has bought it, listened to it, loved it, believed in us over the years - thank you!”

(Image credit: Fiction/Polydor)