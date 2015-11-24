The Cure announce Euro tour dates

The Cure will play a 30-date European tour in 2016.

They’ll head out on the road in October following their previously announced run of North American dates. It’ll be their first major tour of the continent since 2008 when they toured in support of their last studio album 4:13 Dream.

They’ll showcase “hits, rarities, favourites and as yet unreleased tracks in a brand new stage production that promises to be one of the must see shows of the year.”

Scottish outfit The Twilight Sad will support on all dates.

The Cure European 2016 tour

Oct 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Oct 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe Arena, Sweden

Oct 11: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Oct 12: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 14: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Oct 17: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 18: Berlin Mercedez-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 20: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 22: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Oct 24: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Oct 26: Vienna Marxhalle, Austria

Oct 27: Budapest Papp Laszlo Sports Arena, Hungary

Oct 29: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Oct 30: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy

Nov 01: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Nov 04: Basel St. Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Nov 06: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Germany

Nov 08: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Nov 12: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

Nov 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 15: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Nov 17: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Nov 18: Montpellier Parks & Suites Arena, France

Nov 20: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Nov 22: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Nov 24: Bilbao Bec, Spain

Nov 26: Barcelona Palau St. Jordi, Spain

Nov 29: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 01: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK