The Cure announce Euro tour dates

The Cure will play a 30-date European tour in 2016.
They’ll head out on the road in October following their previously announced run of North American dates. It’ll be their first major tour of the continent since 2008 when they toured in support of their last studio album 4:13 Dream.
They’ll showcase “hits, rarities, favourites and as yet unreleased tracks in a brand new stage production that promises to be one of the must see shows of the year.”
Scottish outfit The Twilight Sad will support on all dates.
The Cure European 2016 tour
Oct 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Oct 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe Arena, Sweden
Oct 11: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Oct 12: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Oct 14: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Oct 17: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Oct 18: Berlin Mercedez-Benz Arena, Germany
Oct 20: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Oct 22: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic
Oct 24: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Oct 26: Vienna Marxhalle, Austria
Oct 27: Budapest Papp Laszlo Sports Arena, Hungary
Oct 29: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Oct 30: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy
Nov 01: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Nov 04: Basel St. Jakobshalle, Switzerland
Nov 06: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Germany
Nov 08: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Nov 12: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium
Nov 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 15: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France
Nov 17: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Nov 18: Montpellier Parks & Suites Arena, France
Nov 20: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Nov 22: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal
Nov 24: Bilbao Bec, Spain
Nov 26: Barcelona Palau St. Jordi, Spain
Nov 29: Manchester Arena, UK
Dec 01: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK