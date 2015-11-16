The Cure announce North American tour

The Cure have announce a 2016 North American tour.

Robert Smith and co have played a number of shows in Los Angeles and New York in recent years, and headlined a selection of festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza. But plans are in place to tour, kicking off in New Orleans on May 11.

The band promise to “explore 37 years of Cure songs” and say they’ll showcase “hits, rarities, favourites and as-yet-unreleased tracks in a brand new stage production that promises to be the ‘must see’ show of the year.”

Scottish band The Twilight Sad will support on all dates, some details of which are still to be finalised.

The Cure’s last studio release was 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

May 11: New OrleansUNO Lakefront Arena, LA

May 13: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

May 14: Houston, TBA, TX

May 15: Dallas, TBA, TX

May 17: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

May 19: Las Vegas The Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan, NV

May 20: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheater, CA

May 22: Los Angeles The Hollywood Bowl, CA

May 23: Los Angeles The Hollywood Bowl, CA

May 24: Los Angeles The Hollywood Bowl, CA

May 26: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

May 31: Vancouver Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park, BC

Jun 03: Salt Lake City Maverik Center, UT

Jun 05: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Jun 08: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 10: Chicago UIC Pavilion, IL

Jun 11: Chicago UIC Pavilion, IL

Jun 12: Toronto, TBA, ON

Jun 13: Toronto, TBA, ON

Jun 14: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 16: Boston, TBA, MA

Jun 18: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 19: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 20: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 22: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jun 24: Atlanta Aarons Amphitheater Lakewood, GA

Jun 26: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheater, FL

The Real Rock & Roll