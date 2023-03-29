The Cult announce European tour, launch video for new single Vendetta X

The Cult have announced a European tour for this summer. The run of 13 shows kicks off at the 2000-capacity Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, and wraps up the following month with a trio of outdoor UK shows in Cardiff, Halifax and Scarborough. Full dates below.

The band have also released a video for Vendetta X, the fourth single to to plucked from the mysterious grooves of their eleventh album Under The Midnight Sun, which was released in October. It follows in the sonic footsteps of earlier singles Give Me Mercy, A Cut Inside and Mirror.

The video for Vendetta X was directed by Juan Azulay, who has also worked on the videos for Give Me Mercy and Mirror, in addition to earlier Cult videos for Dark Energy, Deeply Ordered Chaos, Hinterland and G O A T.

“At the core of it all, music contains the vibrational frequency of how we once communicated before we could even speak,” frontman Ian Astbury says of the albium. “Bird songs, animal calls, string theory, quantum physics, psychedelics… The record ultimately becomes about discovering and celebrating anew the beauty from those strangely natural moments that surround and inspire us."

The Cult: European Tour 2023

Jun 14: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Jun 15: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Jun 21: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jun 22: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jun 23: Bilbao Music Legends Festival, Spain

Jun 25: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jun 27: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 29: Kragujevac Arsenal Fest, Serbia

Jun 30: Zagreb SRC Salaata, Croatia

Jul 01: Pordenone Blues Festival, Italy

Jul 04: Cardiff Castle, UK

Jul 05: Halifax Piece Hall, UK

Jul 06: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).