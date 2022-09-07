The Cult share A Cut Inside as a second teaser for their forthcoming Under The Midnight Sun album

The Cult have released A Cut Inside as the second preview of their forthcoming album Under The Midnight Sun.

The follow-up to 2016's Hidden City album, Under The Midnight Sun was produced by Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Therapy?), and is coming out on October 7 via Black Hill Records.

Speaking about the record, frontman Ian Astbury says, "At the core of it all, music contains the vibrational frequency of how we once communicated before we could even speak. Bird songs, animal calls, string theory, quantum physics, psychedelics. The record ultimately is about finding and uniting beauty in those strangely natural moments."

The album was partially inspired by a long evening Astbury enjoyed at the Provinssirock festival, held in the city of Seinäjoki in Southern Ostrobothnia, Western Finland, where the sun never set.



“I was compelled by this vision, this anomaly, this memory, of being under the midnight sun," says Astbury. "Tom [Dalgety] helped us bring a new musical shape and frequency to our process.”

Watch the video for A Cut Inside below:

"I believe the subject matter and the sound of it will resonate with people," Ian Astbury recently told Dayton Daily News. "True to form, we're not repeating ourselves. There will be some familiar stuff, but it's not like people will be able to access it very quickly. It's very strong on content. There are strong guitars. It's quite visceral, very emotional, because it's channeling the moment. I guess it's our take on that."