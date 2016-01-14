The Cult announce North American tour

The Cult have announced a 22-date North American tour.

The run of shows start in Los Angeles on February 4 – and they’ve been scheduled in support of latest album Hidden City.

It’s out on February 5 and the band have released the tracks Deeply Ordered Chaos and Hinterland from the follow-up to 2012’s Choice Of Weapon.

Their North American trek will be broken up by shows in the UK and Ireland, which start at Bristol’s Colston Hall on February 25.

Hidden City is available for pre-order.

Feb 04: Los Angeles Grammy Museum, CA

Feb 05: Los Angeles Tower Theater, CA

Feb 17: New York Gramercy Theatre, New York

Feb 19: Brooklyn Music Hall Of Williamsburg, NY

Mar 18: Austin SXSW Festival, TX

Mar 19: Tulsa Club Brady, OK

Mar 20: Salina Steifel Theatre, KS

Mar 22: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock Casino, IA

Mar 24: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Mar 25: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Mar 26: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Mar 28: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Mar 29: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Mar 31: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Apr 05: Boston Shubert Theater, MA

Apr 06: Huntingdon The Paramount, NY

Apr 08: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Apr 09: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Apr 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Apr 14: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Apr 15: St Petersburg Mahaffey Theater, FL

Apr 16: Miami The Fillmore, FL

The Cult Hidden City tracklist