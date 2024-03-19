Alex Proyas, director of 1994’s The Crow, speaks out against 2024 remake: “The Crow is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it.”

Alex Proyas, director of the first The Crow film from 1994, has expressed disapproval of the upcoming remake starring Bill Skarsgård via social media.

According to screenshots published by Deadline, the director has taken issue with the remake on the grounds that it recasts the role of The Crow / Eric Draven, originally portrayed by Brandon Lee in what would be his final role.

The new film, directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White And The Huntsman, Ghost In The Shell) and co-written by the Oscar-nominated Zach Baylin (King Richard), replaces the actor with Skarsgård.

Lee died towards the end of the 1994 film’s production in an on-set accident, aged 28.

In the screenshots, Proyas writes: “I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work. And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film.

“So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes. The Crow is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.”

Proyas’ sentiments echo that of many fans. The trailer for the new The Crow film was released on March 14 and proved divisive. At time of writing, the trailer has 66,000 ‘likes’ on Youtube and 97,000 ‘dislikes’.

Proyas – who has also directed Dark City (1996), I, Robot (2004) and Gods Of Egypt (2016) – previously responded jokingly and dismissively to the first images of Skarsgård in his role as Eric Draven when they were released in February.

“Eric Draven’s having a bad hair day,” the filmmaker wrote. “Next reboot thanks.”

In a statement to Bloody Disgusting earlier this month, Skarsgård explained that he took the role of Draven to work with director Sanders.

“I was a huge fan of the original film growing up as a kid and was so honoured to take on the role of Eric Draven,” he said.

“But really what drew me to it was what Rupert Sanders wanted to do with it. He wanted to completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it towards a modern audience. It’s a character that I know many revere and have a strong connection to – he is unlike any I’ve ever taken on before.”

Both versions of The Crow are based on the 1989 comic book series of the same name by James O’Barr.

