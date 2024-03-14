Watch the trailer for the controversial new Crow movie, soundtracked by Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone

The trailer for the 2024 remake of The Crow has been released.

The film – which will reimagine the 1994 original, starring the late, great Brandon Lee in his final performance – will see Bill Skarsgård (It, Clark) assume the lead role of Eric Draven / The Crow, while R&B star FKA Twigs will appear as his lover, Shelly Webster.

Rupert Sanders (Snow White And The Huntsman, Ghost In The Shell) will direct, with the script being written by Zach Baylin, who was Oscar-nominated for penning 2021 biographical drama King Richard.

The new trailer, embedded below, is soundtracked by the song Take What You Want, a collaboration between former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne and pop star Post Malone. The music continues the Crow franchise’s connection with alternative music, as the 1994 original was soundtracked by The Cure, Rage Against The Machine, Nine Inch Nails, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult and more.

In a statement to Bloody Disgusting, Skarsgård has spoken about what drew him to the role of Draven, thus replacing Lee.

“I was a huge fan of the original film growing up as a kid and was so honoured to take on the role of Eric Draven,” he said.

“But really what drew me to it was what Rupert Sanders wanted to do with it. He wanted to completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it towards a modern audience. It’s a character that I know many revere and have a strong connection to – he is unlike any I’ve ever taken on before.

“Working with the remarkably talented FKA Twigs was magical. I felt a responsibility to Eric’s story and endeavoured to stay true to the spirit of the source material; I can’t wait for the world to see the film, and hope it resonates with audiences as strongly as it did with those of us involved.”

The prospect of remaking The Crow has long been controversial, given how great a cult classic the original has become and how connected it is to Lee’s legacy, following his death on-set towards the end of shooting.

The trailer, at time of writing, has 3,100 dislikes on YouTube, against 7,300 likes.

Alex Proyas, director of the 1994 Crow, commented when the first images of Skarsgård as Draven were released by joking, “Eric Draven’s having a bad hair day.”