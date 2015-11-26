The Circle trail At Your Service

The Circle have released a trailer for their At Your Service DVD.

Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson’s launched the CD version in May this year, but the DVD version is out tomorrow (November 27) via Mailboat Records.

The performance was recorded during the band’s 2014 North American tour and includes covers of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love, When The Levee Breaks and Good Times Bad Times, along with a selection of songs from Van Halen, Montrose and Hagar’s solo material.

Hagar says: “This band brings the whole circle together of my career, my life and my music. That’s why I nicknamed it The Circle.”

The band’s first-ever live DVD will be available via Hagar’s website, where the Red Rocker is offering a Black Friday deal which includes an exclusive holiday bundle.

In September, Hagar said his work with The Circle meant a third Chickenfoot album had been put on the back burner – but insisted another record had to happen.

At Your Service tracklist