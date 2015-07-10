Trending
TODO alt text

The Circle: At Your Service Live

Enjoy a boozy night out with Hagar and his mates.

By Reviews 

With his gold discs on the wall and money in the bank, Sammy Hagar is in the enviable position of the gentleman rocker: he does what he wants, when he likes. And what he likes right now is The Circle, probably the best bar band in the Western world.

“The Circle is so satisfying I don’t even see a reason to make a record,” he says, and there’s a logic behind that notion. Joined by his old Van Halen compadre Michael Anthony, his solo band guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham, he can offer a setlist that runs through Montrose, Hagar’s solo work, Van Halen, Chickenfoot and – stretching a point, but why not – Led Zeppelin.

There’s perhaps too much of the latter (Good Times Bad Times, Whole Lotta Love, When The Levee Breaks, Rock And Roll and a Bonham drum solo) but that’s a minor cavil: this is a big, boozy night out with a band supple enough to swap from the hard stuff – Rock Candy, Poundcake – to the dazzling AOR of When It’s Love and Dreams, all topped by one of the great voices of the age./o:p