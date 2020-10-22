The Bronx and Mariachi el Bronx join forces for ‘Halloween Dead Stream’

Modestly proclaiming that the event will serve as “the cure for quarantine”, The Bronx and Mariachi el Bronx are joining forces for a ‘Halloween Dead Stream’.

Promising a night “equal parts powerhouse punk, melancholy mariachi, and hallucinogenic horror!”, the event will feature reimagined tracks from both acts performing together as a “cohesive supergroup”.

“We’ve been home so long,” notes guitarist Joby Ford, “a 10 person band makes perfect sense right now…”

Premiering on October 30 at 8pm NY time, 5pm LA time, 11am in Australia and 1am in the UK, the one-hour concert will run exclusively through the Halloween weekend. Tickets for the event, priced $11, are available now, and interested parties can also snap up a limited edition $25 ‘Stranglers Special’ bundle, which includes a signed glow in the dark poster (while supplies last).

(Image credit: LiquidDeath.com)

Thoughtful chaps that they are, The Bronx caution that exposure to the event may cause certain side effects, including spontaneous orgasm, better taste in music, and possible jail time.