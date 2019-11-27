The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band announce final grand hoorah!

The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band have announced a live show at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on May 29 next year.

The band have been in the press most recently fighting for the right to use their name after it was registered by a management company who had no right to do so. They won the case but are still battling to clear writs made previously and a crowdfunding campaign is still raising money for this to be finalised, once and for all.

A line-up featuring Neil Innes, Roger Ruskin Spear, 'Legs' Larry Smith, Rodney Slater and Vernon Dudley Bowhay-Nowell will appear under the title 'Still Barking' as Bonzo Dog Banned for "one final grand HOORAH as a thank you to fans."

Tickets will be available form the venue and Ticketmaster.

Fans wishing to contribute to the new court costs as the band battle the existing writs can do so here.