“It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be here with these legends tonight.” Frank Carter leads the Sex Pistols for 'secret' celebratory return to London's iconic 100 Club

By ( Louder ) published

Billed as 'The SPOTS', punk legends thrill fans old and new at legendary London club that helped birth punk

Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
(Image credit: Henry Ruggeri)

On September 20, 1976, the Sex Pistols performed at the opening night of the 100 Club Punk Special, a two-night 'festival' showcasing the UK's emerging punk scene, alongside The Clash, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Subway Sect.

Last night, March 21, three of. the original Pistols - guitarist Steve Jones, bassist Glen Matlock, and drummer Paul Cook - returned to the subterranean Oxford Street venue with Frank Carter on vocals, billed as 'The SPOTS' (Sex Pistols On Tour Secretly), the same name the group used for a short UK tour in the summer of 1977. And according to PA News, an exceedingly good time was had by all.

Tickets for the 'secret' gig at the 350 capacity club, a warm up show for the quartet's Teenage Cancer Trust performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 24, went on sale via a ballot last week, and sold out almost instantly: Paul Weller, Oasis' Noel Gallagher, and Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie were among those on the guest list. And while John Lydon may have witheringly described the group's return as "karaoke", the reception that the quartet received suggested that there's a genuine appetite and affection for their nostalgic reunion.

“It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be here with these legends tonight,” Carter told the crowd following the gig's opening one-two punch of Holidays In The Sun, and New York. The band's set also contained classic singles God Save The Queen, Pretty Vacant, and Anarchy In The UK, plus much-loved anthems such as Bodies and EMI. Towards the end of the show, according to PA News, Carter stage-dived into the crowd, before laughingly saying, "Oh fuck, I forgot you’re all fucking 60.”

The SPOTS at the 100 Club advert

(Image credit: Live Nation)

The band will open this year's Teenage Cancer Trust week at the Royal Albert Hall on March 24, with support from Kid Kapichi and The Molotovs.

"After an incredible 2024, we are itching to get going again this year and what better way than on home territory at a venue that wouldn't have let us near it back in the day!" Steve Jones stated when the show was announced. "Albert will be turning in his tomb. It's an honour to help this great charity."

The full list of shows for the 2025 TCT season is:

Mar 24: The Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter, Kid Kapichi, The Molotovs
Mar 25: Comedy night hosted by Micky Flanagan
Mar 26: James Arthur plus guests TBA
Mar 27: The Who, Level 42
Mar 28: The Corrs plus guests TBA
Mar 29: GK Barry with guests TBA
Mar 30: The Who, Level 42

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

