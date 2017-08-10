The Body & Full Of Hell join forces for new album

The Body and Full Of Hell have announced that they’ve joined forces for a new album.
Ascending A Mountain Of Heavy Light will arrive on November 17 via Thrill Jockey and it was recorded over the space of a week.
Full Of Hell vocalist Dylan Walker says of the collaboration: We just felt like we had more to say. For the record, The Body are probably my favourite active band.
“The first collaboration was a very fun process for everyone and we didn’t feel like we had to strain ourselves to produce material. Their work is inspiring and we really connect as a group.
“I’m sure that for them, it was as simple as that. They want to create music with people they care about.”
The Body drummer Lee Buford adds: “I don’t really see the collaboration stuff we do as that unusual. I guess if I ever felt like we didn’t have anything to say then I might be wary of putting out so much stuff but there’s different ways of expressing things and this gives us the opportunity to use a different means of expression.
“Plus, we’re really good friends with Full Of Hell, so it’s a pretty easy decision to work with them.”
To mark the announcement, they’ve released a stream of Ascending A Mountain Of Heavy Light track Earth Is A Cage. Find the audio stream and album tracklist below.
The Body & Full Of Hell Ascending A Mountain Of Heavy Light tracklist
- Light Penetrates
- Earth Is A Cage
- The King Laid Bare
- Didn’t The Night End
- Our Love Conducted With Shields Aloft
- Master’s Story
- Farewell, Man
- I Did Not Want To Love You So
Full Of Hell: "It's a fortuitous time to be an aggressive band"