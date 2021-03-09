Bloodstock Festival announce Kreator as replacement Saturday headliner

Kreator have been announced as the replacement Saturday night headliner at this year's Bloodstock Open Air Festival.

They will replace Mercyful Fate who had to postpone their headline slot due to Covid restrictions until 2022. Kreator frontman Mille Petrozza says: “We are very excited to headline the Bloodstock festival for the first time! This means a lot to Kreator since all the previous shows we have played there were exceptional! We promise you the most brutal show Bloodstock has ever seen! Be prepared!"

Evile, Seirdrblot and Bloodshot Dawn have also been added to the line-up.

A number of other bands have also had to cancel their slots at Bloodstock including Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Butcher Babies, Life Of Agony, Sacred Reich, Necrot, Exhumed and Unto Others.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire from 11th-15th August 2021 and tickets are available now.