Bloodstock 2020 cancelled - extra day added to 2021 festival

Organisers of the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air have been forced to cancel this year’s event.

It was due to take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 6-9, with Judas Priest, Behemoth and Devin Townsend headlining. But with restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing measures in place, Bloodstock 2020 will no longer take place.

Festival organisers say in a statement: “We are extremely disappointed to announce that this year’s Bloodstock will no longer be going ahead. We respect the Government’s mandate and recognise it is made with the best intentions, in order to protect the health and safety of not only our audience, but our staff, crew, musicians, and other contractors who work on site at Bloodstock. Safety remains of paramount importance to us.

“We know you have been concerned about what the developing COVID-19 situation would mean for Bloodstock and will be as disappointed as we are at this tough decision, but we hope you can appreciate it is the right choice to make at this time.

"We had been working tirelessly to ensure we could still offer the top quality Bloodstock experience you trust us to provide, year on year – and this year more than ever, when we invited you to celebrate 20 Years of Bloodstock with us.

“We do not, and never will, take this trust in us for granted.”

Fans who have purchased tickets for 2020 can roll their ticket over to the 2021 event – with organisers also confirming that next year’s festival will have an extra day added.

They say: “The festival will be five days and start from Wednesday, as opposed to Thursday – the dates for 2021’s event will be August 11-15. This will be at no extra cost to those who have already purchased weekend tickets for 2020 and wish to roll them over.

“We will also freeze prices at the ticket store until later this year, when prices will then increase by just £10 and a new, longer six-month instalment plan will launch to make that option even easier to manage.

“The on-sale date for day tickets and any returns on previously sold out ticket categories, such as camper vans, will be announced in due course.”

Many of the artists who were due to play this year will play in 2021, including Judas Priest, who will close out the festival.

Frontman Rob Halford says: “Priest will be bringing you our one-of-a-kind 50 years of heavy metal anniversary show as promised. Bloodstock will be back, Priest will be back, and heavy metal will be back."

Fans who wish to receive a ticket refund are asked to contact official sellers.