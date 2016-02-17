The Black Dahlia Murder release Threat Level No. 3

The Black Dahlia Murder have released an animated video for their track Threat Level No. 3.

The song features on their seventh album Abysmal, launched last year via Metal Blade Records.

The promo was written, directed and animated by Adam Avilla, who says it was an honour working with the group.

He says: “It isn’t often that a band that you have listened to for 15 years approaches you and wants you to draw four minutes of sheer madness for their new record. It’s insane. Such a great honour – and the song rips.”

Frontman Trevor Strnad adds: “Adam has done an amazing job of bringing the fiendish character behind Threat Level No. 3 to life in all his despicable glory.

“This is by far the best video we’ve ever brought forth and the best part is you don’t have to look at our ugly faces once.”

The US outfit recently parted ways with guitarist Ryan Knight. He’s been replaced by Brandon Ellis for their upcoming US tour dates with Fallujah and Disentomb.

Apr 08: Dayton Oddbody’s, OH

Apr 09: Morgantown 123 Pleasant Street, WV

Apr 10: Lemoyne The Champ, PA

Apr 12: Poughkeepsie The Loft, NY

Apr 13: Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Apr 14: Long Island Amityville Music Hall, NY

Apr 15: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Apr 16: Brooklyn Knitting Factory, NY

Apr 17: Philadelphia The Voltage Lounge, PA

Apr 18: Virginia Beach Shakas Live, VA

Apr 19: Chapel Hill Local 506, NC

Apr 20: Spartanburg Ground Zero, SC

Apr 21: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Apr 22: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL

Apr 23: Orlando The Social, FL

Apr 24: Gainesville High Dive, FL

Apr 26: Tallahassee 926 Lounge, FL

Apr 27: Birmingham Zydeco, AL

Apr 28: Pensacola Vinyl, FL

Apr 29: Houston Eastdown Warehouse, TX

Apr 30: Austin The Mohawk, TX

May 01: Lubbock Jake’s Sport Cafe, TX

May 03: Albuquerque Blu Phoenix Venue, NM

May 04: Tucson Club XS, AZ

May 05: Phoenix Rebel Lounge, AZ

May 06: Las Vegas The Dive Bar, NV

May 07: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

May 08: Glendale The Complex, CA

May 09: Bakersfield Jerry’s Pizza, CA

May 10: Fresno Strummers, CA

May 11: San Francisco Brick & Mortar Music Hall, CA

May 12: Sacramento The Boardwalk, CA

May 13: Portland The Analog Cafe And Theatre, OR

May 14: Spokane The Big Dipper, WA

May 15: Boise Mardi Gras, ID

May 16: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT

May 18: Grand Junction Mesa Theatre, CO

May 20: Sioux Falls The District, SD

May 21: Des Moines Vaudeville Mews, IA

May 22: Madison Frequency, WI

May 23: Chicago Beat Kitchen, IL

May 24: St Louis Fubar, MO

May 25: Indianapolis Emerson Theater, IN

May 26: Grand Rapids Pyramid Scheme, MI

May 27: Kent The Outpost, OH

May 28: Howell The Hartland Performing Arts Center, MI