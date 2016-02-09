Black Dahlia Murder split with guitarist Knight

The Black Dahlia Murder have parted ways with guitarist Ryan Knight.

He’s left the Michigan outfit amicably after a seven-year stint, and says he felt this was the right time for him to step down and concentrate on other aspects of his life.

Knight says: “The decision to leave was very difficult, yet necessary I feel for me to ultimately be happy and keep moving forward. I feel very lucky to have had the best band-mates and crew – past and present – to traverse the world, guzzle beers, and bring the rock with every night.”

He thanks the band’s fans, their label Metal Blade Records, and adds: “I’ll still be teaching guitar, working on new music, and just getting pretty domestic in general.”

The band moved quickly to replace Knight, bringing in Brandon Ellis for their upcoming US tour with Fallujah and Disentomb. The Black Dahlia Murder will play their 2003 debut album Unhallowed in full on the run of shows, which kicks off in April.

Frontman Trevor Strnad paid tribute to Knight, saying his contribution “has left its stamp on the band’s music forever.”

He adds: “He made a lot of sacrifices to be with us and uphold our insanely demanding touring and recording schedule. He always gave us 100% and for that I thank him. He is an incredible musician and creative force.

“Knight is one of my best friends and I wish him the best in everything he does. He will always have a place here in the TBDM family. I look back at our time together with nothing but gratitude.”

The Black Dahlia Murder’s most recent album was 2015’s Abysmal.

Apr 08: Dayton Oddbody’s, OH

Apr 09: Morgantown 123 Pleasant Street, WV

Apr 10: Lemoyne The Champ, PA

Apr 12: Poughkeepsie The Loft, NY

Apr 13: Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Apr 14: Long Island Amityville Music Hall, NY

Apr 15: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Apr 16: Brooklyn Knitting Factory, NY

Apr 17: Philadelphia The Voltage Lounge, PA

Apr 18: Virginia Beach Shakas Live, VA

Apr 19: Chapel Hill Local 506, NC

Apr 20: Spartanburg Ground Zero, SC

Apr 21: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Apr 22: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL

Apr 23: Orlando The Social, FL

Apr 24: Gainesville High Dive, FL

Apr 26: Tallahassee 926 Lounge, FL

Apr 27: Birmingham Zydeco, AL

Apr 28: Pensacola Vinyl, FL

Apr 29: Houston Eastdown Warehouse, TX

Apr 30: Austin The Mohawk, TX

May 01: Lubbock Jake’s Sport Cafe, TX

May 03: Albuquerque Blu Phoenix Venue, NM

May 04: Tucson Club XS, AZ

May 05: Phoenix Rebel Lounge, AZ

May 06: Las Vegas The Dive Bar, NV

May 07: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

May 08: Glendale The Complex, CA

May 09: Bakersfield Jerry’s Pizza, CA

May 10: Fresno Strummers, CA

May 11: San Francisco Brick & Mortar Music Hall, CA

May 12: Sacramento The Boardwalk, CA

May 13: Portland The Analog Cafe And Theatre, OR

May 14: Spokane The Big Dipper, WA

May 15: Boise Mardi Gras, ID

May 16: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT

May 18: Grand Junction Mesa Theatre, CO

May 20: Sioux Falls The District, SD

May 21: Des Moines Vaudeville Mews, IA

May 22: Madison Frequency, WI

May 23: Chicago Beat Kitchen, IL

May 24: St Louis Fubar, MO

May 25: Indianapolis Emerson Theater, IN

May 26: Grand Rapids Pyramid Scheme, MI

May 27: Kent The Outpost, OH

May 28: Howell The Hartland Performing Arts Center, MI