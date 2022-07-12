These 9 Prime Day headphone deals left us thunderstruck

The Amazon Prime Day music deals are coming in fast and that means a host of neat savings on everything from Bluetooth speakers and turntables, to books toys and back to school deals.

We’ve had a good old sift around what’s currently on offer and have found nine outstanding headphones deals on both sides of the Pond that have really opened our eyes.

Top of the pile are the awesome Sony WF-1000XM4 in-ear headphones. I purchased a pair last year and I’ve been constantly impressed with their audio delivery and top-notch noise cancellation. Amazon UK have knocked the price down from £250 to £199 (opens in new tab). If you’re based in the US, then you can get the same pair of headphones for $198 – that’s $81 down from their usual price of $279.99 (opens in new tab) – as part of BestBuy’s Black Friday in July (opens in new tab) event.

If Apple products are more your thing, then how about a raucous saving on the ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro which are down from £239 to £179 (opens in new tab) at Amazon, while BestBuy in the US are offering the Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 – that’s down from the list price of $219.99 (opens in new tab).

If you’re rocking an iPhone and an Apple Music subscriber, then these sweet deals will give you access to Apple’s brilliant spacial audio.

Prime Day headphone deals: US deals

(opens in new tab) Marshall Major IV: Were $149.99 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

Marshall’s on-ear Major IV headphones offer the great sound you would expect from Marshall coupled with 15 hours of wireless playback from a single charge. This is a great saving of 33% on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Minor III: Were $129.99 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a pair of in-ear headphones instead, then Marshall also have you covered. The Minor III wireless earbuds give you five hours of playback from a charge, while a total of 25 hours can be achieved with the included charging case. No ANC here, but for this price, we’re not complaining.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: Were $329 , now $229 (opens in new tab)

Bose continue to create some brilliant audio devices, and the QuietComfort are a great set of cans. The sound, as you would expect, is top notch, but the best thing about the QuietComfort 45 is the battery life. A single charge will give you 24 hours of playback!

Prime Day headphone deals: UK deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: Were £250 , now £199 (opens in new tab)

If you’re after a neat pair of in-ear headphones, then earbuds from Sony come highly recommended. The noise cancelling is top drawer, while the sound is phenomenal. There’s 20% off right now at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: Were £239 , now £179 (opens in new tab)

What better way to celebrate Prime Day than by grabbing a pair of Apple’s much-loved AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case? Amazon have shaved 25% off the RRP and if you use Apple Music, these are a must-buy.

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 Headphones: Were £349.95 , now £175 (opens in new tab)

We’re big fans of the Bose 700 thanks to their great noise cancelling tech and rich sound. These are a serious pair of over-ear headphones... especially at this price.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: Were £350 , now £209 (opens in new tab)

To celebrate Prime Day, Amazon have knocked more than £140 from the asking price of the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones. A great deal if over-ear headphones are more your thing.

(opens in new tab) Philips Fidelio X2HR: Were £159.49 , now £84 (opens in new tab)

A cracking set of chunky headphones which really come into their own indoors. The Philips Fidelio X2HR are exclusive to Amazon in the UK and come with sound isolation and give a crystal clear performance. A great option for chilling out on the sofa.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio3: Were £299.95 , now £149 (opens in new tab)

Another of the big players in the headphone market are the Beats range. This pair in striking red and black have £150 off as part of Amazon Prime Day right now.

Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription?

If you're new to Prime Day and are wondering how to take full advantage of all the offers available on the best Prime Day headphone deals on Amazon, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. You could always cut a corner and take a free trial and cancel before the full subscription kicks in, but if you've already done this previously, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription (opens in new tab) costs $14.99/£7.99 per month, while and annual sub is priced at $139/£79. There's also a student plan (opens in new tab) that comes in at $7.49/£3.99 per month or $69/£39 per year.

Prime Day headphone deals to look out for

When it comes to Prime Day discounts on headphones, it’s worth taking a closer look at products from the likes of Apple, JBL, Marshall, Bose, Beats, Sony and Sennheiser to name but a few.

They come in all shapes and sizes, with some offering ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) or sound isolation, while some headphones options forgo these features to keep the price down while still offering great sound.

Some of our favourite headphones include the House Of Marley Redemption ANC 2, the Sony WF-1000XM4, the popular Apple AirPods Pro, and Jabra Move Style Edition.

If you’re looking for something else, we’re covering all the best Prime Day music deals here on Louder and you can find everything you need on our Amazon Prime Day deals page.