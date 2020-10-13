Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals 2020: the latest Prime Day speaker bargains from Marshall, Sonos, Bose, Ultimate Ears and more

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has arrived! Taking place across October 13 and 14, Prime Day delivers crazy deals on everything you can imagine, from video doorbells to collectible vinyl. For music fans, there are plenty of great Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals to be had, for when you want to play your music loud, at home or on the go.

Whether you've had a Bluetooth or wireless speaker on your shopping list for a while, your old faithful just kicked the bucket, or you've got some cash burning a hole in your pocket, Prime Day could be the ideal time to get a cut-price deal on gear from the likes of Marshall, Bose, Sonos, JBL and Ultimate Ears.

Our audio experts will be on-hand throughout Prime Day to help you find the best offers on gear for cranking up the rock! We're sharing all the best deals right here.

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: Marshall

Marshall Stockwell II Black And Brass: Was £169.99 , now £119

Marshall introduced this wee box of magic earlier this year and it's quite something. Portable and water resistant, the Black And Brass not only delivers great audio, but it charges lightning fast: Plug it in for 20 minutes and you'll get six hours of portable playtime.

Marshall Stockwell II |Was £219, now £139

Looking just like one of Marshall’s iconic amps, the lightweight Stockwell II is a great way for taking music with you wherever you go – especially as it has 25 hours of playing time and offers quality sound. Right now, there's 30% off the RRP on Amazon.View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II Speaker | Was £299.99 now now £239

This nifty speaker will fill even the largest room in the house with sound thanks to aptX technology which will give you glorious lossless wireless sound. It has a range of up to 30ft and is perfectly portable.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker | Was £269.99, now £185

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music outside, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. A single charge will also give you more than 20 hours of play time.

Marshall Acton II Voice | Was 269.99, now £189.95

This Alexa-enabled powerhouse pumps out 60 watts of crushing audio, which can be EQ'd to your hearts content. You don't even need to get off the sofa to change the track or crank the volume, just use your voice. Right now you can save £80 off the full price.View Deal

Marshall Acton Multi-Room: Was $299.99 , now $244.99

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker: $249.99 , now $199.99

Marshall Stockwell II |Was $249, now $180

Looking just like one of Marshall’s iconic amps, the lightweight Stockwell II is a great way for taking music with you wherever you go – especially as it has 25 hours of playing time and offers quality sound. Right now, there's 28% off the RRP on Amazon.View Deal

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker | Was $299, now $248

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music outside, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. A single charge will also give you more than 20 hours of play time.

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 with dock: Was £159.99 , now £88.99

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite: Was £74 , now £49.99

Ultimate Ears Megaboom: Was £90.02 , now £74.99

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom | Was $99.99, now $69.95

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: Bose

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: JBL

JBL Charge 3 | Was $149, now $119.93

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: Amazon

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: Streaming

Amazon Music HD: Premium Quality Audio: 90 days free

When is Prime Day?

This year, it’s been confirmed officially by Amazon that Prime Day will take place on October 13 and 14. The event usually takes place in the middle of July, but naturally Covid put paid to that.

Now you can expect a bumper period of deals starting with Prime Day in mid-October, extending through to the end of November when Black Friday kicks off, and then right the way to Christmas. Oh, and there'll be January sales after that (if you haven’t drained your savings by then).

If you’re looking for something to boost your home audio setup, or you know someone who has been eyeing up a new Bluetooth or wireless speaker for Christmas, Prime Day could be a great opportunity to get them what they want for way less.

Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription?

The short answer is yes. If you want to take full advantage of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals you need to be a subscriber. You could always sign up for a free trial closer to the event, scoop up the best bargains, then cancel once you’ve had your fill.

As of right now, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription will cost you £7.99/$12.99 (which can be cancelled at any time) and a yearly option is £79/$119.

But it's worth keeping an eye on non-Amazon retailers too as not all the action will happen within Amazon's four walls. In fact, you might not needed that Prime membership at all.

Where to find the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

Deals will be everywhere in the lead up to and during Prime Day, so much so that we’d forgive you for assuming they'll just fall into your lap. But it's worth doing your own research to uncover the very best offers.

We’d recommend heading straight for Marshall, Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis in the UK, and Marshall, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy in the US. In our experience these have always been the best places to pick up a great speaker bargain.

If you really can’t be faffed with shopping around, give this page a bookmark and we’ll share all the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals we can find right here.

How can I prepare for the Prime Day?

Research, research, research! Doing a recce ahead of time is the key to bagging a bargain when the big day arrives. Narrow your choices down to a few so you know exactly what you’re looking for. Set a strict budget too. The deals can seem really enticing on the day, but don’t spend more than you’ve budgeted for.

2020 deal predictions

2020 Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal predictions

Whichever speaker you’re after, it’s likely you’ll find a good deal on it somewhere around Prime Day.

Marshall always gets involved with these major shopping events, so you can be sure to see some discounts, whether you’re after the new Uxbridge Voice, or the classic Stanmore II Bluetooth.

We’re also hoping to see money off the new portable Sonos Move, Bose Soundlink Mini II and the earth-shattering Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2.

What else should I look out for on Prime Day?

If you've been thinking about picking up an Amazon Echo device, Prime Day could be the time to get a big discount. We're looking out for big discounts applied to the fantastic Echo Studio, in addition to the compact Echo Dot. Last year we spotted deals on Echo devices that included free subscriptions to their Music Unlimited streaming service, too.

2019 Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal highlights

Echo Plus (2nd Gen): was £139.99, now £99.99

At less than half-price this was a great deal on the 'entry-level Alexa', Amazon's most popular voice-controlled speaker. The sound is decent considering the size – not ideal for serious music-listening but great for podcasts, radio, and news-listening in the kitchen, say, and with all the usual added benefits of an Echo: it'll play music (via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others), answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II Voice Speaker: was £349.99, now £299

B&O Beoplay A1 Portable Speaker: £230 , now £134.99

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 Bluetooth Speaker: Save 25%

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker: Save £30 @Amazon

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Speaker: £169.99 , now £104.97

Bose SoundLink Micro Speaker: £99.95 , now £74.95

JBL Charge 3 Stealth: was £169.99, now £89.00

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM speaker: £89.99 , now £54.85

Soundcore Flare Wireless Speaker: was £72.99, now £45.99

