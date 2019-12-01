The best deals on Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700

Cyber Monday is here, which means it's time to snap up some quality kit that might normally be out of your price range.

Few brands say ‘luxury’ quite like Bose. There’s nothing gaudy or garish about the US company’s audio equipment; instead, its headphones, speakers and wearables rely on refined aesthetics, advanced technology and sophisticated performance to do their talking.

One of the most searched for products this year are these Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700. The regular list price is £349 / $399, and the biggest discount we've found so far is £50/$50.

The imaginatively titled Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are a pair of - you guessed it - noise cancelling headphones. To be fair, there's more to them than that.

Not only are there 11 preset levels of noise cancellation, the headphones also boast a proprietary TriPort structure that delivers active noise reduction for enhanced sound quality. A groundbreaking four-microphone system will enable you to take and receive calls, or talk to Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant, with the utmost clarity; while the headphones’ angled ear cups are designed for optimum comfort.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are also compatible with Bose AR – the company’s groundbreaking new platform that enables a range of exciting augmented reality experiences through supporting apps.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon) Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon)

Today's best Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deals Reduced Price £349.95 £299 View Deal ends Mon, Dec 2 Reduced Price £319.95 £299 View Reduced Price £349 £299 View Reduced Price £349 £299 View Show More Deals

